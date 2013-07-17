How to Treat Heartburn Announces Launch of New Website

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Acid reflux and heartburn expert How To Treat Heartburn is excited to announce the launch of its new website. This fresh website contains the latest information that you need on how to naturally cure the root causes of heartburn (pyrosis), indigestion, acid reflux or GERD.



You do not know when heartburn will strike you. The only thing you know is that you just enjoyed a full meal and you want to savor the feeling of being stuffed. Then it happens. You suddenly feel a burning sensation that starts from your upper abdomen reaching your chest. Then from your chest, it may radiate to your neck, throat, or angle of the jaw.



That is indigestion, or acid reflux, right there.



Before you get extremely worried, heartburn has nothing to do with the heart. It is a condition when the body experiences acid reflux - stomach acid wades into the esophagus causing irritation. This is the reason why heartburn creates a burning discomfort.



Don’t panic, occasional heartburn should not alarm you, but heartburn that occurs everyday is considered to be severe. Nevertheless, the feeling is undeniably very, very uncomfortable.



Thanks to How To Treat Heartburn, its newly launched website includes the natural and easy ways to cure heartburn and acid reflux. It has very useful information on how to properly deal with the root causes and symptoms to make sure you apply the correct treatment and cure.



HowToTreatHeartburn.net offers a simple and direct format to make sure that its site visitors have a more organized and convenient browsing experience - this means accessibility and hassle-free navigation.



Enjoy a faster, convenient and easier browsing with How To Treat Heartburn’s new website. To check the new website or to contact How To Treat Heartburn, kindly visit http://howtotreatheartburn.net/ .



You are invited to check HowToTreatHeartburn.net today.



About HowToTreatHeartburn.net

How To Treat Heartburn is a rising, dynamic company offering natural alternatives to effectively treat heartburn (pyrosis), indigestion, and acid reflux in just a few days. Its website has up-to-date information on the best and proven ways to cure heartburn.



Media Contact

Website: http://howtotreatheartburn.net/