Beta glucan is type of dietary fiber that is soluble in water, although partially. It plays a crucial role in controlling cholesterol levels, managing blood sugar, and keeping the heart healthy. They are found in oats, whole grains, barley, wheat, and bran. They can also be extracted from cell walls of algae, yeasts, bacteria, lichens, and fungi. Beta glucans are available in supplement form and are used as food additives in various consumer food products such as frozen desserts and salads.



Wide-ranging Health Benefits of Beta Glucans to Surge the Market



The global beta glucan market is poised for a major thrust as manufacturers and medical professionals discover the multiple health benefits of beta glucans. For example, people suffering from immune system diseases such as HIV/AIDS are given beta glucan injections to stimulate the immune system. Similarly, beta glucans can used to contain the spread of certain types of cancers. The substance is also being used in cosmetics. Thus, the wide-ranging medical applications of beta glucans will properl the global beta glucan market in the coming decade.



Market Potential to be Enhanced with Rising Health Consciousness



With increasing stress-related disorders and rising prevalence of lifestyle-induced diseases such as diabetes and cardiac malfunctions, people across the globe are rapidly altering their food habits. This requires them to reduce their consumption of carbohydrates and fats and increase protein and fiber intake. The global beta glucan market stands to benefit from this development as beta glucan foods are efficient energy sources.



Availability of Substitutes to Put Constraints on Market Growth



Beta glucan substitutes have a growing market presence owing to efficient advertising strategies. This can have a negative impact on the global beta glucan market revenue during the forecast period. Additionally, there are certain side-effects associated with beta glucan consumption. For example, AIDS patients who are given beta glucan supplements have been seen to develop thickening of skin on their hands and feet. Beta glucans taken through injections have also caused low blood pressure, white blood cell count decline, and increased urination. These factors can restrict the global beta glucan market potential.



Research and Development Get High Priority; Companies Launch Innovative Products



In September 2017, Tate & Lyle's PromOat Beta Glucan and PrOatein Oat Protein ingredients received Non-GMO Project certification. This development augurs well for the global beta glucan market as it will encourage market incumbents to invest more extensively in research and development activities and come out with innovative products. Companies like Swedish Oat Fiber are ramping up their research by conducting studies to understand various aspects of beta glucan. For instance, a recent study by the company revealed that adding oat beta glucan to instant oatmeal positively impacts glycemia in humans.



Europe to Present the Most Lucrative Market Opportunities



Among the regions, Europe is anticipated to hold a commanding share in the global beta glucen market. This is premised on the increasing disposable incomes and presence of major market players in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to follow Europe in terms of revenue during the forecast period, primarily on account of rising production capacities in China, and general rise in income levels.



