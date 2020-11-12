How to Use an Old Company File with a New Version of QuickBooks

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2020 -- Once a company file is upgraded to a newer version of QuickBooks, it can no longer be opened in any earlier version.



If an older version of QuickBooks must be used, a backup file would need to be opened that was made using that version. An example of this is if a QuickBooks 2017 needs to be used, a backup file would need to be opened from 2017 and access to any updates made after the upgrade would not be possible.



When upgrading to a newer version of QuickBooks Desktop, company files would also need to be upgraded in order to continue using them. "Keep in mind that you don't need to upgrade your file when you switch to a different edition that is Pro, Premier, Enterprise," John Rocha of E-Tech said.



Rocha also added that a QuickBooks company file can only be updated by the Admin. Once the company file has been converted, it cannot be opened the in older versions of QuickBooks.The file upgraded from QuickBooks Pro or Premier version to QuickBooks Enterprise cannot be opened in Premier or Pro and Enterprise company files can only be operated on QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise solutions.



To upgrade, QuickBooks would have to be installed, the company file would have to be prepped and upgraded. "QuickBooks asks you to upgrade your company file the first time you open it in your newer version. Keep in mind, you won't be able to open your company file in your original version of QuickBooks after you upgrade it." Rocha said.



If after performing the steps to perform an upgrade, an error message still appears it may indicate that the file is corrupted and would need to be converted from Enterprise to Pro/Premier.



E-Tech can convert a QuickBooks Enterprise data file to Premier, Pro, Accountant, or QuickBooks Online with complete financial accuracy. The conversion includes all data including Payroll and service subscriptions with minimal downtime.



