How to Vlookup in Excel Presents Simple Method for Using Microsoft Vlookup Function

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- The website how to vlookup in excel has been created to present a simple method that shows professionals a simple technique of quickly using the vlookup function in Microsoft Excel to get data analyzed within the shortest time possible. The formula is based on the fact that while most professionals are conversant with analysing data, many mis-understand how to use the vlookup function in Excel, which is one of the most important functions in Excel that should not be ignored. If one doesn’t not know how to use the vlookup, they can end up wasting a lot of valuable time trying to extract data from hundreds to thousands of records and spend the whole day doing this when they could spent the saved time doing something else!



The simple formula that is explained on the vlookup website puts the entire process in a step by step format that can be understood even by those who are new to Microsoft Excel. Every step is accompanied by a screen shot which directs the user to the specific area of the task covered; and the file shown in the screenshots is also available for users to download and try for themselves – something that other sites do not offer.



Another important category that how to vlookup has added on the website is the section on the five most likely reasons why a vlookup may not work. This is where common vlookup problems are covered and full solutions provided so users can find a way of navigating the daily problems they may encounter when using this function whether at home or at work. Every tech jargon is simplified and brought down to a language that everyone will understand and discover that the vlookup is not as complicated as many may think.



About howtovlookupinexcel.com

howtovlookupinexcel.com is a website that is dedicated to teaching professionals how to use the vlookup formula in Excel. The objective is to get Microsoft Excel users to understand that they cannot be efficient without using the vlookup function and therefore instead of running away from it, they should embrace it and learn its secrets. Whether one is trying to do a vlookup in Excel 2007, 2010 or even 2003, the site caters for all.



About vlookup

The Vlookup is a Microsoft Excel function that makes data analysis easier. Instead of going through thousands and thousands of records of data, users can easily apply a formula that quickly captures all they want. The refined information is then presented in the format that is desired by the user.



