How to Win an All Expense Paid Trip to England to the Biggest European Goalkeeper Residential Camp by Attending the J4K ID Camp in New Jersey

Jackson, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Would you like the opportunity to be scouted by professional soccer clubs?



Just4keepers is the leading and largest goalkeeper academy worldwide currently operating in 18 Countries and Across 5 continents with our goalkeeper coaches having over 600 years combined coaching experience between them and with our coaches playing over one million combined hours professional soccer, so the J4K experience is unrivalled worldwide.



So why attend the J4K Goalkeeper ID Camp in New Jersey?



This is your chance to train just like a professional goalkeeper, and have the opportunity to win a top prize and show case your talents at our J4K National Camp in Florida and our J4K International Camp in England.



This is a 3 day course and if you impress at this course, you could find yourself heading off to England in August 2013 to attend this camp http://just4keepersnj.com



IMPORTANT –Even though the J4K GK ID Camps are intense as you will learn all the drills and techniques needed to improve your goalkeeping, J4K wants



to stress our training camps are in a fun and friendly atmosphere with NO pressure on any of our students.



So what is different about Just4keepers and our Goalkeeper ID Camps?



- Training taken by ex-professional and in some camps ex international goalkeepers!

- A chance for glove sponsorship! (Only normally offered to professional goalkeepers).

- A chance to showcase your talent

- FULL BOARD accommodation (In certain GK ID camps)

- For the keepers who impress, opportunity to be signed up by Goalkeeper Agent

- A chance to win a prize to attend our National GK Residential camp in Florida.

- The opportunity for an all expense trip to England and showcase your talent!

- To experience the J4K training regime which has helped more goalkeepers than any other goalkeeper school in history!



Included in the price you will receive for FREE:



- A pair of limited addition Just4keepers Goalkeeper Gloves.

- A Just4keepers training set

- 2 free sessions at a J4K weekly class nearest you (new students).

- Just4keepers video GK training downloads.

- The ebook "How to Become a Professional Goalkeeper".



Special Guest Ex Professional, national and international Coaches from the UK in attendance.



For the New Jersey ID Camp please email us at j4kniko@gmail.com or call us at 732.580.2174 for hotel and local family attractions.



About Just4keepers

Year round goalkeeper specific training which includes field training as well as classroom training.



- Guest Featured International Coaches

- Residential Training in our UK Academy

- Universities and Pro Trials

- In depth detail curriculum

- Physics and footwork ( short distance )

- Proper body movement and positioning

- First Touch, ( Receiving , controlling and distributing of ball)

- Tactics in conjunction with the team ( positioning and coaching ) and one on one duels

- Reading the game and playing with head up

- Properly utilizing a back pass & through pass

- Fitness

- Linking with the team

- Psychological aspects of field playing



For more information please visit http://goalkeepercamps.net



Company info:

Just4Keepers New Jersey

16 Arboretum Dr

Jackson NJ 08527

732.580.2174

j4kniko@gmail.com

http://www.just4keepersnj.com/