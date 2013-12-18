How to Win the Lottery - Secret Formula Revealed

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Discovering a secret formula for how to win the lottery would be akin to finding a pot of gold, as the odds of blindly picking winning lottery numbers are extremely slim. Powerball, Mega Millions and Super Lotto offer the biggest prizes and are the most popular nationwide. So, is there really a secret formula showing how to win the lottery by improving odds of picking winning lottery numbers? Read on to find out.



Scouring the internet for winning lottery numbers systems shows pages of results all claiming to be the best at picking Powerball winning numbers, Mega Millions winning numbers, Super Lotto winning numbers, and most other lotteries. However, few offer testimonials from actual lottery winners. Without any proof supporting the claims, it’s a safe assumption that these programs offer weak methods or are flagrant scams.



http://tinyurl.com/Winning-Lottery-Numbers-System



It appears, however, that the formula of lottery multi-millionaire Ken Silver proves how to win the lottery with up to a 98% success rate. Obviously, nobody wins every time, but thousands of testimonies proclaim his system “cracks the lottery code” of picking winning lottery numbers.



Silver says everyday people can learn how to win the lottery with his system to pick Powerball winning numbers, Mega Millions winning numbers, winning lottery numbers for Super Lotto and nearly all U.S. and international lotteries. And it has produced many multi-million-dollar lottery winners (including one at $22,200,000) and thousands of six-figure and five-figure lottery winners.



Research shows, in fact, that Silver’s formula has produced considerably more lottery winners than other systems and appears simple enough that a child can learn to pick winning lottery numbers. So anyone can greatly improve the odds and quickly and easily learn how to win the lottery using it.



Performing due diligence is strongly encouraged for anyone seeking a proven system that teaches how to win the lottery, be it Mega Millions, Powerball, Super Lotto, or even smaller Statewide lotteries. A money back guarantee should also be verified prior to purchasing in case of poor results.



A simple system showing how to pick winning lottery numbers must be backed with testimonials of lottery winners. To discover how to win the lottery, check out this revealing system today.



http://tinyurl.com/Winning-Lottery-Numbers-System



About Ken Silver

Ken Silver is a multiple million-dollar lottery winner. His 22-year old lottery system offers a money-back guarantee, low one-time cost, no downloads, and simple instructions.



HB Michael

Los Angeles, CA

Hbmichael48@gmail.com