How to Workout with Back Pain Bulging Disk Herniated Disk

Carpentersville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- The very first thing you should do if before working out with back pain from a bulging/herniated disk is to get permission from your doctor. Your doctor knows the severity of your condition better than anybody. They get the opportunity to peek inside your body through the use of technology such as MRIs & X-rays. The images from these ‘picture machines’ show the doctor EXACTLY what is going on inside your body and the level of herniation of the disk. Perhaps you’ve seen these images as well. Only you doctor has the necessary experience and is qualified to make the determination as to whether working out is suitable for you.



Once you get clearance – or even encouragement – from your doctor to workout with a herniated and/or bulging disk in your spine ask them for helpful safety suggestions. They will most likely tell reiterate the same safety suggested provided in this article will but, due to the tenuous nature of a disk injury, it is always helpful to hear the same safety information twice. Now, once you’ve received your doctor’s approval and listened to their safety suggestions, it’s time to workout.



The most important 2 buzzwords to keep in mind at all times while working out with disc injury are: “Pain & Posture”.



The buzzword “pain” is to keep the idea in mind of listening to your body for pain signals while doing any form of physical activity with a bulging/herniated disk. Don’t make it complicated. Your body is plenty capable of letting you know if what you’re doing is bad for it. Now, it is important to distinguish between the mild, burning, muscle pain that occurs naturally from using your muscles during exercise –versus- a sharp localized pain that may occur in the area of the injured disc. A mild burning sensation in your working muscles is OK. A sharp localized pain on or in the region of the herniated/bulging disk is not OK. If you feel the latter, or even think you feel the latter, then stop what you are doing immediately and ONLY proceed if the pain goes away. Also, be very mindful of the movement/exercise that caused the pain and avoid that exercise.



The buzzword “Posture” instills the idea of ALWAYS maintaining proper posture in every exercise movement that you do, which means maintaining the natural “S” curve in your spine at ALL times with shoulders down and back, chest up and out, and head raised to neutral position, as in NEVER looking down. Good posture represents the position of how the mechanics (moving parts) of your body’s skeletal system were meant to function optimally. Good posture inherently reduces the stress on your spine because it places your spine in the most optimal position to do work. Deviating from good posture, as in shoulders rolled forward with sunken chest and head looking down places abnormal stress on the spine and increases the load, which could adverse effect the injured disks.



Keep ‘Pain’ & ‘Posture” in mind at all times while working out with back pain from a bulging and/o herniated disk and you’ll be just fine. In fact, strengthening the area around the inured disk will take pressure of the disk and improve your recovery. This is how to workout with back pain bulging disk herniated disk.



Furthermore, if you’ve got an injured disk but are well enough to work out, you should consider the BODY-ALINE at-home back strengthening and posture correction exercise machine. It’s design and ease-of-use is tailor made for someone with a bulging/herniated disc injury. You can learn about the BODY-ALINE at either of the websites referenced below.



For more information visit

Improveoposturenow.com Homepage

Bodyaline.com Homepage



Beyond the Curve LLC (BODY-ALINE)

180 South Western Ave (Suite # 180)

Carpentersville, IL 60110

PH: 888-901-4616

E: info@bodyaline.com