How to Write a Professional Press Release - Fiverr Seller Shares Some Tips

One of the primary tools still used by PR professionals to garner media coverage is the press release submission. Now, understand that the purpose of a press release is to grab the attention of an editor, not to offer a word for word story to a publication. Most professionals as well as small business owners misunderstand this concept and are therefore frustrated when they can't seem to make it work for them.



If you understand that the purpose of a press release writing is to grab attention, then you might also begin to realize that there is a bit of an art to writing an effective one.



This art actually begins with proper format. It probably shouldn't matter how you format a good story but editor after editor has told me that if a press release comes to them and is not properly formatted, it often doesn't get read. Read that again if you are bit of a maverick. If you want to read about your company in the news, then you might just have to follow the rules.



Ultimately, your story will have to stand on its own; but follow this accepted format, and you stand a better chance of making that all important first impression.



- For Release Timing

- Contact Information

- The Headline

- Dateline

- First Paragraph

- Call to Action

- End



At the end, add the symbol



