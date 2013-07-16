How to Write LinkedIn Summary to Create the Best Impact

Magarpatta, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- A LinkedIn summary is like the blue print of a resume. It is short, precise and has enough potential to attract the job provider to proceed to the next step which is read the full resume. But, sadly not many realize the true potential of a summary and fail to create a lasting impression. How to write LinkedIn summary to be able to create an impact is therefore a well-researched topic.



While there are many sources present online that can offer a good answer to this question, not many of these sources provide the reader with a plan. This is where Arindham Chatopadhyay and his blog come into the picture. The latest article on how to write LinkedIn summary to get maximum exposure is a post from Linda Matias of careerstrides.com. This article lays down the rules to write the best summary and also to ensure the content of the summary attracts prospective job providers.



The article explains what steps to take in order to write a LinkedIn summary. As like the other interesting and informative posts on Arindham’s blog, this article too has something relevant to offer to the reader. It is an interesting read but, more than anything it has writing tools which can instantly transform a LinkedIn summary from drab to desirable.



It summarizes how a small intro to the person’s potentials can spark interest if drafted in the right manner. The article is a must read considering how important it is to work on a LinkedIn summary given the competition in today’s job market. To read the article and post comments, log onto http://www.arindamchattopadhyay.com/2013/04/how-to-write-linkedin-summary.html



Media Contact

Arindam Chattopadhyay's Blog

Laburnum Parrk, Magarpatta City, Pune

arindam.chattopadhyaya@gmail.com

93-22404799