How Trucking-Related Businesses Help Truckers Save Money for Free

Professional truck drivers used to face these challenges in finding money saving offers:



- Which businesses selling which products and services are offering savings?

- When do the offers start and end?

- How big are the savings?

- Where are the details?



To make it easy for truckers to find these money saving opportunities in one place, Mike and Vicki Simons of Truck-Drivers-Money-Saving-Tips.com launched the Truckers Savings News program on their site. Trucking-related businesses that meet the program's revised requirements can publicize their money saving opportunities on the site for free.



"Our website has been proven to be the place to 'get and share great money saving tips for truck drivers,'" says Vicki Simons. "As trucker consumer advocates, we think of our website as a clearinghouse of how truckers around the world can save money. Letting trucking-related businesses share their special savings opportunities through our website is one more way we serve hard-working professional truck drivers."



When published, each news submission



- Is placed on its own page on the site and permanently linked on the Truckers Savings News page;

- Is sent to the Truckers' Savings Blog on the site and then social media websites; and

- Is linked in the next issue of Truck Drivers Money Saving Tips Email Newsletter.



Money saving news for truck drivers accepted through this program must meet the following requirements



- Be submitted by a company that has no reports of exploiting truckers;

- Contain a timely and genuine money-saving offer, whether time-limited or not, that is geared specifically for professional truck drivers;

- Be in news release format;

- Be hype-free such that it contains or links to substantiation of any claims made; and

- Contain at least one hyperlink to a page on the company's website with information contained in the news release.



One business that submits its Truckers Savings News as often as it has money saving offers is IdleAir. Jeff Maurer, the company's Chief Listening Officer, said:



"Truck-Drivers-Money-Saving-Tips.com continues to be an invaluable resource to new and experienced drivers alike who are seeking information, good ideas, and assistance in running a more efficient trucking operation. IdleAir is pleased to publicize its special offers through their Truckers Savings News program, which helps drivers save even more."



Trucking-related businesses are invited to submit their Truckers Savings News through the form on the website at:



http://www.truck-drivers-money-saving-tips.com/truckers-savings-news.html.



For more information about IdleAir, please visit: idleair.com.



