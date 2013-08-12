San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Video marketing, according to Michael Rogan, author of “Video Marketing That Doesn’t Suck” is a bit like the cantina from Star Wars.



It can be scary. And filled with strange, dangerous characters. (Most of whom like to leave YouTube comment.)



But it can also be the fastest way to get to where you need to go. (Whether it’s to the planet Alderaan or a profitable bottom line for your business.)



[The Power of Video Marketing]



Because, to Rogan, with rising marketing costs and growing consumer skepticism, video marketing does two amazing things for you as a marketer simultaneously: a) It allows you to find new leads, at a very reasonable (if not free) price and b) breaks down the barriers of mistrust with your leads.



“When it comes to marketing costs—namely trying to get a ton of leads without taking out a second mortgage—VIDEO is the MOST EFFECTIVE and CHEAPEST FORM of marketing there is,” states Michael Rogan of Punk Rock Marketing.



“All those pages of snappy sales copy and reams of direct-mail pieces won’t make people feel as connected and interested in you, and your business, as video.”



[Video Marketing Ain’t So Hard]



Unfortunately, many small business folks have become intimidatd by video. Or believe it takes a long time to set up. Or feel like it’ll take forever to see results.



But Rogan has found his clients have had amazing success with video marketing.



With very little time or energy invested.



“I can’t tell you how many times my clients have entered into a market where there’s some long-time old-school established competition…and they’ve blown them away in about six weeks with 6-8 strategic videos.”



[Which Type of Video Should You Choose?]



Rogan recommends you leave the selling for your sales page or direct mail pieces. Video marketing should be focused on what benefits you can provide the viewer.



“Overt marketing videos are boring, lame, and nobody wants to watch them,” says Rogan. “Teach people stuff and they will love you. (And talking head videos are great for how-to tips and building personality into your brand.”)



[Turning the Viewer Into the Customer]



Rogan believes selling, in video marketing, comes about when you instruct viewers of your videos to pre-qualify themselves.



And the best way to do that is through a simple CTA (call-to-action) at the end of the video.



“The key thing is: you gotta give people something they can take action on right away. (Even though most of them won’t, cos they’re lazy.)” says Rogan. “At the end of your video ask people to do two things: a) Comment on your video and b) Grab the free offer/coupon you’re giving away.”



Rogan reiterates that subtlety is a skill not appreciated in video marketing.



“People won’t magically share your videos or sign up for your email list,” says Rogan. “You have to TELL THEM.”



FOR MORE INFORMATION

For more information or to schedule an interview please contact Michael Rogan, Publisher. Punk Rock Marketing at (310) 751-0343 or email him at michael@punkrockmarketing.com.