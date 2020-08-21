How Will Advancing Healthcare Sector Drive Medical Robotic Systems Market in North America?

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2020 -- According to a report by P&S Intelligence, the global medical robotic systems market is growing. Compared to $7,626.1 million in 2019, the market is expected to value $55,528.1 million by 2030. During 2020–2030 (forecast period), the revenue generated in the industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 20.1%.



Request to Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-robotic-systems-market/report-sample



The other major factors pushing the adoption of robotics in the medical sector are the burgeoning use of automated pharmacy systems across the world and increasing demand for medical procedures. Since the last few years, there has been a massive surge in the adoption of automated systems in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, in order to streamline the work processes and optimize the services. Propelled by these factors, the global medical robotic systems market revenue is expected to increase from $7,626.1 million in 2019 to $55,528.1 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period (2020–2030).



The objective of this research includes;



- Major factors driving the medical robotic systems market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

- Historical and the present size of the medical robotic systems market segments and understand their comparative future potential

- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings

- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders

- Major players operating in the market and their service offerings



Geographically, North America is expected to record the fastest growth in the adoption of medical robotic systems in the near future, mainly due to the presence of major and well-established manufacturers of such equipment in the region. In addition to this, the soaring investments being made by several public and private companies in order to enhance the functional efficiency of these systems and the rapidly expanding healthcare sector are expected to play important roles in fuelling the utilization of robotic systems in the region in future.



Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "Medical Robotic Systems Market Research Report - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-robotic-systems-market



Hence, it is clear that owing to the swift advancements in the healthcare sector, rising need for automated healthcare systems, and surging geriatric population, the demand for medical robotic systems will boom in the coming years.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Type

- Surgical

- Automated Dispenser

- Rehabilitation

- Radiosurgery



Based on Application

- Treatment

- Pharmacy Automation



Based on Indication

- Urology

- Gynecology

- Cardiothoracic Surgery

- Orthopedics

- Neurosurgery



Based on End User

- Hospitals and Ambulatory and Surgery Centers (ASCs)

- Pharmacies

- Rehabilitation Centers



Related Reports



Surgical Navigation System Market



Globally, North America is expected to account for the largest share in the surgical navigation system market by 2024, followed by Europe. Together, North America and Europe are expected to account for 71.2% market share in 2024. This can be mainly attributed to the presence of established players and rising geriatric population, along with surging prevalence of orthopedic, neurological, and ENT disorders; and advancements in technologies.



https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/surgical-navigation-system-market



Surgical Simulation Market



The number of surgeries being performed is rising, and several advanced products are being introduced in the medical device industry. Moreover, the geriatric population is increasing, as is the preference for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS). All these factors are together expected to drive the global surgical simulation market at a 16.4% CAGR from 2020 to 2030; the market size in 2019 was $337.4 million.



https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/surgical-simulation-market