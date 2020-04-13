How Will COVID-19 Impact Anti-Drone Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- We salute industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this economic pandemic; they are working day and night to help companies take rapid-decisions by finding



The anti-drone market is expected to grow from USD 499 million in 2018 to USD 2,276 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 28.8%. Major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing terrorism and illicit activities across the world and rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones.



The military & defense vertical to hold the largest share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period



The military & defense vertical is expected to account for the largest share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period. Presently, countries are also giving importance to strengthening counter-drone measures to monitor terrorist activities, which would boost the demand for anti-drone systems in the near future. The use of drones for border trespassing, smuggling, and spying has increased. As a result, the demand for an efficient anti-drone system is expected to rise in the coming years in the military & defense sector.



The anti-drone market for laser systems to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The market for laser counter-drone systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Laser systems offer great speed, significant flexibility, high precision, and low cost per shot. Therefore, they mostly find their applications in the military & defense vertical. Also, companies such as The Boeing Co. (US), Lockheed Martin Corp. (US), Rheinmetall Defense Electronics GmbH (Germany), and Raytheon Co. (US)have been developing laser-based anti-drone systems.



The Americas is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



The Americas is likely to account for a major share of the global anti-drone market in during the forecast period. The growth can also be attributed to the presence of several key players in this region, such as Airbus Defence and Space (US), Battelle Memorial Institute (US), Department 13 International Ltd. (US), DeTect, Inc. (US), and Lockheed Martin Corp. (US). Also, other factors contributing to the growth of this market include increasing terrorist attacks and rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones in the Americas, especially in the US.



Key Market Players in Anti-drone Market



Major players in the anti-drone/counter drone market include Thales Group (US), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (UK), Lockheed Martin Corp. (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Raytheon Co. (US), Dedrone (US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.(Israel), DroneShield Ltd. (Australia), Liteye Systems, Inc. (US), and Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC (US).



