Covent Garden, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2020 -- INAI Soft created a team of AI experts who analyzed all the data and made a prediction for human raise that we want to share with you by a short film where AIs are playing themselves in the main roles.



A number of leading experts have decided to team up and create the world's first humanized and humanistic artificial intelligence, which is programmed to solve only constructive issues that do not involve killing, violence, injury, and persecution of Homo sapiens. At first glance, the problem sounds too exaggerated. But this is only for those who have never once in their lives encountered the unlocked potential of artificial intelligence, which is exactly what is used by states and military organizations on our planet.



However, is it fair? To force us, all of humanity, to bring up something whose possibilities are simply limitless, but only dozens of people in the world have been privileged to use it for their own personal benefit. Yet we know how many problems there are in the world: hunger, lack of clean water, and just a roof over our heads. According to a preliminary estimate of one of our experimental AIs, there are more than enough resources in the world so that people in all countries of the world don't need anything.



We are a team of hundreds of people who wake up and go to bed with only one idea: to be in time before the point of no return, before it is too late.



Time does not wait, it carries us forward inexorably, bringing us mercilessly closer to the greatest problem of all time. Those who have intelligence understand what we are talking about, and those who do not understand do not need to understand.



We are always happy to open new horizons and collaborations.



So feel free to connect with us!



https://www.youtube.com/TQ0v3id4XFE



About INAI

INAI was founded by a team of AI Experts and Venture Capitalists to make the world a better place by increasing automation and digitization through artificial intelligence-driven solutions.



Media Contact



INAI SOFT LTD

71-75 Shelton Street

Covent Garden, London

WC2H 9JQ



Follow Us:



https://www.linkedin.com/company/69429680

https://inai.app

https://inai.tools