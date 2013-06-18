Howard McPherson Facebook Page Followers 'Intrigued' by Letting of Stately Home

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Dyrham Park’s State Rooms were once one of the most desirable addresses in the West; constructed more than three centuries ago, the buildings were owned by the National Trust for the past fifty years. However, supporters of Howard McPherson National Trust supporter read that now, the public are being given a chance to move into Dyrham Park. There are two receptions, two bedrooms, a utility room and a small study. However, although Dyrham Park is considered to be one of the country’s most prestigious addresses, a representative from the National Trust has said that the interior of the apartment which is now available is not quite as luxurious as people might expect it to be.



But, the representative, named Ryan Kuszek, who works as rural surveyor for the National Trust, was quick to add that this is quite a rare opportunity to reside in a grand country house, and with the right choice of furnishings, it could become a lovely little home. The space is to be let for a minimum of fifteen months, although it is possible that it may be rented out for longer than this. Kuszek explained that the apartment provides some beautiful views of the gardens and grounds, and residents will have access to a number of lovely walkways just outside their door. The apartment is also close to the M4, as well as Bristol and Bath.



Dyrham Park was constructed by William Blathwayt, who served as one of the advisors to King George III. It was Blathwayt who established the Ministry of War, which would eventually evolve into the Ministry of Defence. Blathwayt and his family resided at Dyrham Park for twenty years, up until the Second World War. The house was then purchased by the Government, after which the property was sold on to the National Trust.



Kuszek has stated that they are expecting many tenant applications from people around the UK; several people have already expressed an interest, despite the fact that the announcement was made just days ago. However, the letting process is likely to be particularly strict, given how important the building is, and tenancy applications will be looked through with a fine tooth comb, so as to ensure that the tenants chosen are responsible and respectful.



