Howard Spiva: Children's Head Injuries Are No Accident

Savannah, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- When people think of personal injury lawyers, it may not conjure images of smiling children, parades, and helmet give-a-ways, but that’s exactly what you’ll find at one of Howard Spiva’s famed Justice 4 Children Foundation events.



Spiva, a veteran personal injury lawyer and founder of Spiva Law, is casting stereotypes aside to help prevent traumatic brain injuries in kids through his organization’s largest program, Heads in Helmets.



“If there is one thing that I have learned in over thirty years of practicing injury law, it is that we must do everything we can to prevent traumatic brain injuries in child,” explained Spiva. “If one plastic helmet can mean the difference between a life of struggle and a normal life, then I want to give away as many plastic helmets as humanly possible.” And Spiva is doing just that.



Named a “Hometown Hero” by WTOC, Savannah’s CBS news-station, Spiva is known around town for his popular ‘helmet flings’, annual Chili Cook-off, parade floats, fundraisers and other events as well as the marital arts classes he teaches at the YMCA and, of course, his full-time day job at Spiva Law.



WTOC’s Sonny Dixon once said about Spiva, “…he is a local lawyer who does a lot of good in the community. I don’t know how he gets it all done." Spiva was also recognized nationally by Trial Lawyers Care, an initiative of the American Association for Justice.



“This isn’t about promoting the law firm or just getting our name out there,” said Spiva. “Justice 4 Children is a real charity that is really doing good things. We are getting kids heads in helmets and protecting them from brain injuries, and I am really proud of that.”



To learn more about the Justice 4 Children Foundation and their popular Heads in Helmets campaign, check out: http://www.headsinhelmets.com/



ABOUT Spiva Lewis LLC

We have assembled a talented group of professionals to bring you the finest in professional legal services. Our in-house staff consists of five team attorneys, a physician, legal assistants, a paralegal, a claims manager, an investigator, a receptionist, and clerical assistants. Howard E. Spiva has been practicing law in Savannah Georgia for over 25 years. He limits his practice to serious personal injury, wrongful death and litigation with an emphasis on premises liability, trucking, brain injuries and claims involving children.