Howard Spiva Gives Away Helmets, Hope for the Future

Savannah, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- This past June, the Justice 4 Children Foundation held its annual Heads in Helmets Fling at Lake Mayer near Savannah, GA. The event attracted people from across the area for safety courses with the police department, face painting, clowns, and, of course, the Foundation’s signature activity - helmet give-a-ways.



“Our main goal is to get free helmets on kids’ heads and for them to know that wearing a helmet is ‘cool,” explained Heads in Helmets founder Howard Spiva.



A trial lawyer since 1984, Spiva saw numerous children suffer serious, life-altering head injuries that could have been prevented with a simple, plastic helmet. So, in 1999 Spiva and his family founded the Justice 4 Children Foundation and the foundation’s largest outreach program, Heads in Helmets.



“In many cases, brain injuries in children are preventable, “explained Spiva. “Heads in Helmets’ mission is to give-a-way as many free helmets as possible and to prevent as many childhood head injuries as possible.”



At the recent Helmet Fling, Spiva and other Heads in Helmets volunteers measured children’s heads to ensure that they were getting a properly fitting helmet, and also helped the kids’ customize their helmets with stickers and other fun activities.



“Many people don’t realize how many head injuries occur when children are secured in a child safety seat in the car,” explained Spiva. “So, we give-a-way helmets for kids to wear anywhere, but encourage parents to have their kids wear them in the car, too.”



Spiva and his Heads in Helmets program are known for their numerous helmet give-a-ways, annual Chili Cook-off, parade floats and other safety-related activities. After the past few years, the program has received almost a dozen community service awards from local, state and national organizations. But seeing this as no time to rest on his laurels, Spiva’s next goal is to take Heads in Helmets nationwide.



About Spiva Lewis LLC

We have assembled a talented group of professionals to bring you the finest in professional legal services. Our in-house staff consists of five team attorneys, a physician, legal assistants, a paralegal, a claims manager, an investigator, a receptionist, and clerical assistants. Howard E. Spiva has been practicing law in Savannah Georgia for over 25 years. He limits his practice to serious personal injury, wrongful death and litigation with an emphasis on premises liability, trucking, brain injuries and claims involving children.