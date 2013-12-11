Howarth Engineering Is Currently Marketing CNC Machining Services Internationally

Norwich, Norfolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Howarth Engineering is marketing CNC machining services to industries and manufacturers of automotive, astronomy, subsea telecom and hydraulic equipment. The engineers have over thirty years of experience creating components for most machines. Services include a consultation, materials and labor for production. The consultation involves discussing the type of service needed and timelines to complete the project.



The materials are available in hard plastic, aluminium, titanium, brass, copper or steel to build parts and components. The engineers are skillful and produces quality and high-performance prototypes. CNC machining equipment can produce all prototypes and models of equipment for the automotive industry. It is one of the most powerful machines used to create parts.



Howarth provides CNC machining services to develop prototypes in large quantities for special projects. During the consultation, a possible time frame is given to the customer to complete the job. The components are available in one or more materials and for different machines. No project is too small or large for the engineers to complete by the promised delivery date.



A Howarth’s spokesperson said, “The machining equipment ensures part cuttings are in perfection to fit machines. The engineers work with all automotive and hydraulic equipment at economical rates. All prototypes receives a limited warranty that covers existing damages and incorrect cuttings.”



About Howarth Engineering

Howarth Engineering is a firm located near London that provides machining and milling services to businesses across the globe. With more than forty years of experience in engineering, it is one of the most reputable companies in the U.K. Call +44(0) 1603 721155 to speak with one of their engineers or visit the Howarth Engineering website to learn about services.