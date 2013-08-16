HowDoYouGetCancer.org Reveals How People Get Cancer

Budapest, Hungary -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases in the world. Many individuals have suffered from this disease. But, the main question is how a person can get cancer. Cancer occurs when the body cannot anymore control the growth of cells and apparently, these cells do not die instantly. Normal cells in the body of a person take time to grow and follow a process for the division, end and growth. Cancer cells never die, but can be prevented. Cancer cells show an abnormal growth that lead to uncontrollable growth of cells.



There are different types of cancer in the world. It depends on the type of cell that is affected by cancer. The body of individuals suffering from cancer easily gets affected. Cancer cell harms the body due to the rapid growth of cells. Because of this, masses of tissues or lumps develop and these are also known as tumors. Tumors develop and interfere with the digestive system, nervous system and circulatory system of a person’s body. They can also release some hormones that can affect the body’s functions.



Cancerous cells are different from normal cells in the body. They have faulty DNA that leads them to develop easier and faster than normal cells in the body. The cancerous cells grow, multiply and divide faster and easier like lightning. Cancerous cell supports the growth of the tumor by supplying fresh kind of blood for their development. It spreads on different parts of the body until they have taken over the tissues and organs. Metastasis is the process of breaking off cancer cells in the body for a short span of time. Homeostatis which means balance or equilibrium is necessary for the body to maintain.



There are numerous factors that lead to having cancer. Smoking or breathing in smoke increases the chances of an individual to have cancer. Severe exposure to the sun and asbestos also promotes the development of cancerous cells in the body. Avoiding being exposed to UV rays and harmful toxins can help anyone lower his/her risk in having cancer. Immunity disorder contributes to the risk of having cancerous cells in the body. This disorder keeps the body of an individual in a state of stress. Stress is another factor that increases the chances of an individual to have cancer.



For more details, please visit http://howdoyougetcancer.org/.