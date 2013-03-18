HowMuchDoesItCostToRentACar.com Tells Visitors How Much Any Type of Rental Vehicle Should Cost

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Renting a car can be expensive – especially for those who have never rented a vehicle before. Between the insurance upsells and the premium location fees, understanding car rental agreements can be difficult. And in the event of an accident, drivers need to make sure they’re adequately covered.



Many consumers ask how much does it cost to rent a car. Rental car prices range from just a few dollars a day to several hundred dollars per day, depending on various factors including insurance premiums and mileage surcharges.



The biggest factors involved in the price of a rental car include:



“Rental car prices range from just a few dollars a day to several hundred dollars per day. The biggest difference between these two numbers is size. Bigger vehicles cost more. Car rental companies generally classify size as economy, intermediate, standard, or luxury, with luxury being the most expensive.”



As the HowMuchDoesItCostToRentACar.com website explains, location tends to be the next most important factor in the price of a rental car. For example, rental cars in popular big-city markets like Los Angeles tend to have a higher price than rental cars in smaller towns like Toledo, Ohio.



Another important part of HowMuchDoesItCostToRentACar.com is understanding specials, discounts, and deals. The website features a number of tips that will help them secure the best possible deal on any rental car they choose.



One tip involves renting an intermediate vehicle, which tends to be the most popular. If the rental car agency runs out of intermediate vehicles, as can often happen, they may ask the driver if they want to pay extra for an upgrade to a larger vehicle. If the driver asks if they have run out of intermediate vehicles, then they may get the upgrade for free.



The website also explains the intricacies of rental car insurance. Some rental drivers may already have insurance coverage, for example, while others may need to pay anywhere from $10 to $30 per day for adequate coverage. Drivers under the age of 25 also generally need to pay higher insurance premiums.



