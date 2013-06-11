HowToBeAPoliceOfficer.com Offers Aspiring Police Officers a Guide to Becoming an Officer

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Policing is a noble profession. For thousands of years, human civilizations have needed people to enforce the law. Today, police officers protect citizens and serve cities across America. But before becoming a police officer, aspiring officers need to pass tests, prove their physical fitness, and meet a number of other requirements.



One website called HowToBeAPoliceOfficer.org shows aspiring police officers everything they need to know about their future profession. The website features information about police officer job descriptions and training requirements along with a detailed explanation of the average police officer salary.



All of this information is easily accessible from the homepage of HowToBeAPoliceOfficer.org, where visitors can choose to learn about each of the steps involved with becoming a police officer. At the ‘Training’ page, for example, visitors will learn the specific physical fitness tests that cadets undertake during police training, including a 20 minute obstacle course, a 1.5 mile run, and an intense road test. In order to become a police officer, aspiring cadets will have to successfully pass all of these tests.



However as a spokesperson for HowToBeAPoliceOfficer.org explains, the website’s goal isn’t to push people away from becoming a police officer:



“Some people visit our website and decide that they don’t want to become police officers. Others read through the requirements and realize that this is the type of challenging profession they would enjoy. Our goal is simply to teach visitors how to be a police officer in cities throughout the United States.”



In addition to the training requirements listed above, all police officer positions require a high school diploma or GED. However, a post-secondary education is not required for most entry-level policing positions. Instead, the HowToBeAPoliceOfficer.org website explains that mental, physical, and moral fitness is often valued higher than education.



However, those who want to give their policing careers the best chance of long-term success are advised to obtain a criminal justice degree. Criminal justice degrees can be obtained at colleges and universities throughout the United States and can provide better upward mobility for those interested in a lifelong career in law enforcement.



In addition to education and training requirements, HowToBeAPoliceOfficer.org explains aspects of policing that some may not have thought about, like the specific elements involved in a police officer’s uniform or the ranking system used to identify different types of officers.



