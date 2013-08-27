HowToBecomeACNAToday.com Explains Exactly How to Become a Certified Nursing Assistant

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Certified nursing assistants play a valuable role in the health care system. Every day, certified nursing assistants - also known as CNAs - help nurses perform a diverse range of tasks. From secretarial work to patient care, many clinics and hospitals would not be able to function without their team of certified nursing assistants.



Informational website HowToBecomeACNAToday.com wants to tell visitors why becoming a CNA can be a good career choice. The site explains the educational requirements for CNAs as well as the expected salary CNAs can earn once they’ve entered the field. Visitors can also learn what an average day in the life of a CNA is like, including the specific duties that nursing assistants are expected to perform on the job.



As a spokesperson for HowToBecomeACNAToday.com explains, the goal of the site is to educate visitors on one of the fastest growing medical professions available today:



“Becoming a nurse or a doctor requires years of intensive education. Certified nursing assistants must also attend education programs, but these programs are significantly shorter than the courses required for other medical professions. Many CNAs have a willingness to help other people, but may not want to pursue seven to ten years of education in order to do that. For that reason, becoming a CNA is an increasingly popular option for men and women of all ages.”



At HowToBecomeACNAToday.com, visitors can view CNA classes in their area and specific information on how to obtain a nursing assistant license. The website also offers tips and tricks for being accepted into a CNA program, including how to complete a CNA resume after graduation.



Of course, before becoming a CNA, many people want to learn what, exactly, CNAs do during an average day on the job. HowToBecomeACNAToday.com recently posted an article describing the top five duties of a certified nursing assistant, including:



1) Cleaning the clinic or hospital

2) Moving, storing, and sanitizing medical equipment

3) Feeding patients and helping with other routine care tasks

4) Monitoring patient vital signs, including blood pressure, body temperature, heart rate, and urine output

5) Helping patients care for their bodies, bathe, and move around



Certified nursing assistants can work in hospitals, clinics, and other medical institutions across the country. As America’s population continues to age, demand for certified nursing assistants is expected to grow. Those interested in learning how to become a CNA can visit HowToBecomeACNAToday.com for more information.



About HowToBecomeACNAToday.com

HowToBecomeACNAToday.com is an information website that explains the pros and cons of becoming a certified nursing assistant, also known as a CNA. The website lists training requirements, expected salary, and the average job duties for a CNA. For more information, please visit: http://www.howtobecomeacnatoday.com