HowToBecomeADermatologist.org Releases Research on Dermatologist Salary, Requirements, and Training

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- The skin is one of the most important parts of the human body. It’s the first thing many people notice on someone and a clean, even skin tone can play an important role in how someone is perceived. Every day, dermatologists help people achieve a beautiful skin tone while also diagnosing and treating skin disorders and diseases.



At HowToBecomeADermatologist.org, visitors can learn everything they need to know about becoming a dermatologist. The website is designed as an all-inclusive career resource for aspiring dermatologists and explains education requirements, salary data, and a job description for dermatologists.



The website’s homepage is a wealth of information about dermatologists. The first part of the page explains education requirements for dermatologists. Specifically, dermatologists require a bachelor's degree. After taking their bachelor’s degree, aspiring dermatologists will need to take the Medical College Admissions Test, also known as the MCAT, before being accepted into medical school.



It takes approximately four years to complete a dermatologist specialization at medical school. However, as a spokesperson for How to Become a Dermatologist explains, aspiring dermatologists haven’t completed their training process quite yet:



“After going to post-secondary school for eight years, the young dermatologist still needs to complete a one year internship program in order to prepare for the fast-paced world of dermatology. After that, three years are spent in residency and some dermatologists choose to obtain a fellowship after that.”



Fortunately, there is a light at the end of the long tunnel for dermatologists. According to HowToBecomeADermatologist.org, the average American dermatologist makes $301,000 per year. Dermatologists work at hospitals and clinics throughout the country and many choose to open their own practices. Wherever dermatologists work, they tend to earn generous benefits packages and good career flexibility.



Of course, dermatology isn’t just for anyone. There are some negatives to dermatology, and HowToBecomeADermatologist.org is happy to explain those downfalls to all visitors:



“There are not many disadvantages of becoming a dermatologist. The job is in very high demand and dermatologists are rewarded with high salaries. However, since dermatology is a specialized part of medicine, dermatologists can find high competition for jobs in certain areas. In addition, the schooling process before becoming a dermatologist is long, expensive, and difficult. However, after becoming a dermatologist, many will agree that all the hard work is worth it.”



Whether interested in looking for dermatology schools or simply exploring career options, HowToBecomeADermatologist.org wants to explain the pros and cons of dermatology to all visitors.



About HowToBecomeADermatologist.org

HowToBecomeADermatologist.org is an online career resource devoted to explaining how to become a dermatologist. The website lists dermatology schools, dermatologist salaries, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.howtobecomeadermatologist.org