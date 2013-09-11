HowToBecomeAFirefighterInfo.com Releases Step by Step Guide to Becoming a Firefighter

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Firefighting is a noble profession. Firefighters must bravely and selflessly enter areas that most people are trying to leave. Whether fighting forest fires or protecting a burning building, firefighters save lives on a regular basis.



Many Americans are interested in becoming firefighters for all of these reasons. Firefighting career advice website http://www.HowToBecomeAFirefighterInfo.com wants to show visitors that becoming a firefighter is a realistic goal that nearly anyone can achieve if they put their minds to it.



The HowToBecomeAFirefighterInfo.com is designed as an all-encompassing resource when it comes to learning how to become a firefighter in any state in America. Firefighting requirements vary from state to state, and the website features a map that allows visitors to see the specific career guide for their state.



At the Florida career advice webpage, for example, visitors will learn that firefighters need to be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma (or GED) and must not have any felonies or misdemeanors. All aspiring firefighters must also be U.S. citizens in good physical health. Once these requirements have been met, the firefighter attends the Central Florida Fire Academy.



Meanwhile, nearby South Carolina features different requirements for firefighters. Firefighters are not required to be U.S. citizens, for example. Instead, they must only possess a valid South Carolina driver’s license and have no felony convictions within the past seven years. They must also have a high school diploma or GED.



As a spokesperson for HowToBecomeAFirefighterInfo.com explains, the goal of the site is to make it as easy as possible for people across America to learn how to become firefighters:



“People become firefighters for a diverse range of reasons. No matter why someone wants to become a firefighter, our site wants to help them reach that goal by showing them exactly what’s expected of an aspiring firefighter. After learning the basic requirements for new firefighters, our site explains how firefighter training and education works. We explain where the firefighter attends classes and which schools are the best in the country for new firefighters.”



HowToBecomeAFirefighterInfo.com is designed to be the only career resource prospective firefighters need in order to enter the profession. The website features everything from a “Firefighter Workout Routine” to a “Sample Firefighter Resume” and “Firefighter Hiring Tips”. Armed with all of this information, visitors to HowToBecomeAFirefighterInfo.com can leave knowing exactly how to become a firefighter.



About HowToBecomeAFirefighterInfo.com

HowToBecomeAFirefighterInfo.com is a firefighter career guidance site designed to help anyone learn how to become a firefighter. The website features state-specific requirements for firefighters and explains firefighter workout routines, resume tips, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.howtobecomeafirefighterinfo.com