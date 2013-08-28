HowToBecomeAHelicopterPilot.org Explains the Step-by-Step Guide to Becoming a Helicopter Pilot

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Becoming a helicopter pilot is a lifelong goal for many people. Helicopter pilots earn a competitive salary and have the freedom to explore the world like few people ever get to do. Every year, new pilots graduate from helicopter training and begin work in one of the most unique fields available today.



Helicopter training website HowToBecomeAHelicopterPilot.org wants to teach anyone how to become a helicopter pilot. The website connects visitors with helicopter training courses throughout the United States and explains the average salary, training requirements, and job demand for all types of helicopter pilots.



At the HowToBecomeAHelicopterPilot.org homepage, visitors will learn the training and licensing requirements for new helicopter pilots. Training requirements are understandably different from winged aircraft flight schools. As a spokesperson for HowToBecomeAHelicopterPilot.org explains, helicopter pilots tend to have a unique skillset when compared to winged aircraft pilots:



“Becoming a helicopter pilot is expensive and time-consuming. However, we constantly remind our website visitors that the end is well worth the journey. Helicopter pilots are required to be alert and able to act quickly under intense pressure. Pilots are detail-oriented and have an excellent knowledge of standard flying instruments and helicopter equipment. Many of these skills are shared with winged aircraft pilots, but helicopter pilots also have their own unique set of skills.”



Before becoming any type of helicopter pilot, federal law in the United States requires pilots to log approximately thirty hours of in-flight experience, with ten of those hours being solo flight time. Aspiring pilots must also apply for and pass the Private Pilot License for Helicopters (PPL-H) exam. Those who want to become professional helicopter pilots and accept paid positions must also take their Commercial Pilot License for Helicopters (CPL-H) exam and earn FAA certification.



After learning about helicopter training and education requirements, visitors to HowToBecomeAHelicopterPilot.org often want to learn about the salary they can expect to make. The website’s spokesperson explains that helicopter pilots make a competitive wage in a diverse range of fields:



“Helicopter pilots generally start out at a salary of $50,000 per year. However, after ten years of experience, that salary can increase by approximately $10,000, with another $10,000 increase after twenty years of experience. A seasoned helicopter pilot with over twenty years of experience can earn over $90,000 per year. Of course, salaries vary widely depending on where the pilot is working. Pilots working in a hot tourism destination will make a higher-than average amount, for example, while military pilots get paid less but receive free top-quality training.”



HowToBecomeAHelicopterPilot.org wants to help anyone achieve their dream of becoming a helicopter pilot. Whether searching for local training programs or helicopter pilot salary data, HowToBecomeAHelicopterPilot.org aims to be the internet’s number one source of helicopter training information online.



About HowToBecomeAHelicopterPilot.org

HowToBecomeAHelicopterPilot.org is an online training resource designed to teach aspiring helicopter pilots how to enter the profession. The website explains how to find a good pilot training program, how to pay for school, how to become certified, and how much money pilots can expect to make. For more information, please visit: http://www.howtobecomeahelicopterpilot.org