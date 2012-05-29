HowToGetMoreFollowersOnTwitter.info Offers Instant Credibility

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- Social networking has become an ever increasing part of business strategy. Because people interact like never before on a series of advanced public forums, they are free to disseminate their opinions on products and services, positive or negative, like never before. Of the social networks, Twitter is one of the most virulent perspective shifters, with its emphasis on short messages and trending ideas, it sets itself apart by creating a portrait of the biggest trends in the media landscape.



Dominating this landscape and influencing people through it can yield huge rewards for businesses and entrepreneurs. The popularity of a Twitter account can often depend on the number of followers it already has, as people are more likely to follow someone already popular than an account with few followers. Now, a solution has been innovated to get more followers on twitter.



How To Get More Followers On Twitter is the brain child of John Smith, an SEO consultant who is offering the ability to jump-start twitter accounts with thousands of real, verified followers. The site offers three affordable packages of 5,000, 10,000 and 25,000 followers, delivered in a steady stream over thirty days to show a growth in momentum that should carry on well past the initial uptake.



The site allows users to pay via any major credit card reliably and safely via paypal, so that in just hours the service can begin to boost a user’s Twitter account with new followers.



John spoke to us about the importance of his initiative, “While it’s one thing to understand that a Twitter account for your site, business, or project is one of the most important assets you can have in your corner when it comes to spreading the word, it’s quite another to know what to do with it. The best tweets in the world won’t amount to a hill of beans if no one sees them. That means you need followers. Lots of them and fast. Twitter is the type of site where truly interesting or noteworthy news tends to travel fast by word of mouth. An interesting tweet can be retweeted by thousands of people fairly quickly and potentially reach millions. ”



About How To Get More Twitter Followers

How To Get More Twitter Followers is a website designed to sell packages of 5, 10 and 25 thousand Twitter followers for business and personal accounts with a view to increasing their perceived authority and popularity. For more information please visit: http://howtogetmorefollowersontwitter.info/