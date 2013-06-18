HowToGetRidOfFleasEZ.com Shows How to Solve Household Flea Problems with the Ultimate Flea Trap

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Fleas have been a problem for animals and humans for most of recorded history. Fleas love feasting on the bodies of other living creatures, and that’s why there are a wide range of flea removal solutions available today that aim to quickly and easily solve a flea infestation problem.



At HowToGetRidOfFleasEZ.com, visitors can learn the truth behind a number of popular flea solutions – including a detailed explanation of which solutions work and which ones are fuelled mostly by hype.



The website begins its flea removal guide by explaining the life cycle of fleas. Fleas go through four stages in life: egg, larva, pupa, and adult. In order to thoroughly remove a flea infestation, homeowners and pet owners need to find a solution that kills all four stages – most importantly, eggs and larva.



As a spokesperson for HowToGetRidOfFleasEZ.com explains, many homeowners think they’ve succeeded in solving a flea problem, only to notice that the fleas return within weeks:



“Some flea removal solutions focus only on solving the visible flea problem – which are the adult fleas people see around their home and on their pets. Even if these solutions kill every adult flea in the home, there may still be thousands of flea eggs in carpeting and the pet’s fur waiting to hatch, which is why fleas can be a vicious cycle.”



After explaining how fleas grow and survive, the HowToGetRidOfFleasEZ.com website lists exactly how to get rid of fleas. Instead of just listing each solution and linking visitors to a sales page for that item, the writer includes a detailed description of the effectiveness of that solution.



There is a number of flea control products designed for pets, although not all of these products are made equal:



“We rank specific flea removal solutions for pet owners and homeowners. Those who are struggling to remove a flea infestation from a dog or cat can read our page which reviews the best pet flea removal products, including detailed reviews of Frontline Plus, K9 Advantix, and a number of other popular brands.”



Instead of purchasing expensive flea removal solutions – like a flea bomb – directly from the store, some choose to build their own flea control devices at home. A homemade flea trap, for example, only requires a wide bowl, dish soap, and a stable desk lamp with a warm bright bulb. Meanwhile, other natural solutions are designed to be scrubbed directly into a pet’s fur while avoiding the use of dangerous chemicals.



About HowToGetRidOfFleasEZ.com

HowToGetRidOfFleasEZ.com is a flea removal advice website that offers instructional guides and product reviews for some of the most popular flea control solutions in the industry. The website’s advice is designed for pet owners and home owners seeking to cure a flea infestation. For more information, please visit: http://www.howtogetridoffleasez.com