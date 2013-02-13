HowToGrowAMoustache.Com "A Gentleman's Guide to Facial Awareness" Launches

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- While scouring the internet a gentleman can’t help but notice that there aren't many places for us to gather and speak of gentlemanly things. To find a place to share our genuine interest in all things that are dandy and good one must look deep into the vast ocean of the internet to find the pearl that is HowToGrowAMoustache.Com. One of the most fresh and innovative “Man” blogs to date, HowtoGrowaMoustache.com offers grooming tips for men looking to keep their status as such.



Moustache Aficionados



HowToGrowAMoustache.Com is a cutting edge blog that offers the uncommon stache-wearing lad insider tips and pointers on grooming the moustache and beard to perfection, so that you may always be viewed as that debonair gent you know yourself to be. Less than a year old, yet far from nascent, HowtoGrowAMoustache.Com has a dedicated team of writers and guest writers from within the male grooming industry offering up interesting and unique topics on all things pertaining to grooming you’re moustache or beard in the fashion of a true facial fur aficionado. With topics that range from “How and Why I Started Using Mustache Wax”, “Trimming Techniques of the Trade”, to, “How to Wet Shave: Primer for the First Timer”, the blog makes it easy to find all the information you need know about grooming your moustache and beard in styles from yesteryear to today and beyond.



A man’s moustache is more than a facial hair accessory. It’s an extension of one’s self. The epitome of true honorable manhood bestowed upon the just and deserving. A badge attached by the invisible fingers of the angels that only gets grander as you age. And, if you are a true hero, you want to keep it in the best shape possible, for a gentleman takes pride in his appearance. HowToGrowAMoustache.Com is your one stop to all the info you’ll need on keeping your moustache and beard in tip top shape.



About HowToGrowAMoustache.Com

HowToGrowAMoustache.Com is always looking for guest writers and reviewers. If you are interested please contact them today. And as with any niche blog they are also offering ad space to any Male Grooming companies wishing to get their products in front of their target audience. Interested folks may check out what the buzz is about today at howtogrowamoustache.com – Cheers!



- pun intended for sure



Contact:

Email: whiskers@howtogrowamoustache.com

Visit: howtogrowamoustache.com