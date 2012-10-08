Howtomakeyourhairgrowfasterr.com Releases Tips for Growing Hair, Hair Oils and Hair Treatment

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Tips and tricks on how to make your hair grow faster and longer in short time are now available at howtomakeyourhairgrowfasterr.com. The website was launched to inform the public on variety of techniques to attain healthy hair.



The media spokesperson, Sharon Wells, elaborated on the motive of their website, “There are many websites on the internet that provide tips on healthy hair. But, during our research we found that the question how can i make my hair grow faster and longer was not justified by these websites as there were very few that gave techniques that were effective. We also wanted to simply the tips so they are understood by the general public without the medical jargon.”



On submission of an email, http://howtomakeyourhairgrowfasterr.com is providing an e-book free of cost. “Yes, we are also giving an e-book that was priced at $29.99, absolutely free. The title of the e-book is ‘How to make your hair grow faster, longer and thicker’. The e-book has additional information about healthy hair. It contains nearly 35 tips on how to grow healthy hair, “said Sharon.



Sharon was asked on why many people struggle to keep their hair healthy, despite various products and techniques available, her reply “It is necessary to identify the ingredients that are used in the products one uses. People are usually concerned in buying the best hair oil, rather than finding hair oil that is best suited for their hair. Avocado, Castor, Extra Virgin Olive and Sweet Almond oils have shown the best results so far. Heating the oil for about 30 seconds in the microwave also aids in increasing hair growth. A proper diet with nutritional supplements is further suggested to improve hair health.”



The website aims at providing free and effective information to the general public, Sharon concluded, “Female hair loss treatment has build up a major market, with frequent introduction of various products and treatments, however through the use of our free tips and tricks on a consistent basis, a quick significant change in hair health and hair growth can be seen.”



