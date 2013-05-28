HowToStartAVegetableGarden.org Gives Aspiring Gardeners Tips and Tricks on Growing Vegetables

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Homegrown vegetable gardens are becoming more and more popular around the world. Today, many consumers are choosing local produce in favor of produce shipped from overseas. And when it comes to local produce, nothing is more ‘local’ than one’s own backyard.



A website called HowToStartAVegetableGarden.org aims to give visitors all of the information they need in order to start a vegetable garden. At HowToStartAVegetableGarden.org, visitors will find articles and informational resources about growing a wide range of vegetables in one’s own backyard. The website is designed to appeal to both beginner gardeners and experienced gardeners.



One sample article explains the intricacies of growing tomatoes in a backyard garden. The “How to Grow Tomatoes” article walks gardeners through the entire process of growing tomatoes, from the initial seed planting to the type of nutrients and pest control solutions gardeners should use.



Specifically, the website recommends that tomato seedlings be planted into the ground about 30cm apart with the leaves and fruit tied to a stake in order to keep them off the ground. Gardeners will have to watch out for aphids, tomato hornworms, cutworms, flea beetles, and other pests if they want their tomatoes to grow to their full potential.



A spokesperson for How to Start a Vegetable Garden explains where all of this gardening information comes from:



“All of the information is collected from gardening resources across the internet. Instead of forcing internet users to visit each and every one of these sites to find the information they need, we’ve collected everything into one place. Our goal is to create a one-stop guide for any aspiring vegetable gardeners.”



HowToStartAVegetableGarden.org features more than just gardening guides. At the site, visitors will also find detailed explanations about the best organic pesticides, as well as an eBook that describes how to build a backyard greenhouse.



Meanwhile, those who do not have a lot of room in their backyard – or do not have a backyard at all – can learn about aquaponics gardening at the HowToStartAVegetableGarden.org website:



“Aquaponics is a fascinating area of gardening that has grown rapidly in recent years thanks to technology. Basically, aquaponics allows gardeners to optimize space and make any gardening arrangement more efficient. By following the eBook posted on our website, gardeners can grow up to 10 times the plants in half the time with much less work.”



