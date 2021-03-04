HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of HP Inc.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: HPQ stocks follows a lawsuit filed against HP Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: HPQ stocks, concerns whether certain HP Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants knew that the four-box model was severely deficient and not a strong predictor of Supplies demand and outcomes, because HP lacked telemetry data from its commercial printers and had to use unreliable and stagnant market share data to develop assumptions for the four-box model, that the defendants knew the lack of telemetry data for commercial printing was a critical shortcoming of the four-box model because HP possessed telemetry data on its personal printing side and knew it was a necessary element for an accurate understanding of the Supplies channel, and that as a result, the Supplies inventory in HP's channel exceeded demand by at least $100 million and HP's Supplies revenue growth was grossly inflated.



Those who purchased shares of HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



