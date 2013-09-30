HP Introduces New PCs, Ultrabooks and Tablets - Overall Portfolio Extended

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Almost everyone is aware of how HP has been over the recent years. Not only has Hewlett Packard managed to become one of the most top notch brands of the gadget market but it is also one of the top selling ones in different parts across the globe. Recently, HP has launched a series of different PCs, tablets and Ultrabooks for the utmost convenience of their customers from all over the world. Not only has this expanded their device portfolio by a long shot but it has also provided people with quite a lot of devices to choose from when it comes to the significant matter of acquiring a laptop, PC or a tablet.



For all those who wish to know the devices which have been added to the portfolio of HP just now, they include the new notebook convertible, a tablet, and an ultrabook along with a tegra 4 powered android ‘slate’. The holiday season is going to be much more interesting now because of the high end lineup which has been presented to the entire world by HP. People can be seen to be already rooting for the HP spectre 13 ultrabook since it surely is one-of-a-kind because of its strikingly slim body and distinctive looks. The i7 processor marks the fact that it contains the latest technology. The HP Pavillion convertible PC is the second in the exceptional lineup and has a number of exclusive features. The hybrid PC is quite affordable and comes out as reasonably priced for many individuals. The 1366 x768 resolution screen only adds up to its list of benefits.



Apart from the ultrabook and the convertible PC, the HP slate 7 Extreme has also managed to immediately capture the attention of millions of people worldwide. The gadget has the latest android 4.2 along with a high resolution display and 1GB RAM. The state is an amazingly convenient gadget which is equipped with the latest tegra 4 SoC. When it comes to the significant and rather essential matter of pricing, all of these latest HP products are different in their own way, thus the prices vary as well. However, they are likely to be confirmed after they have been released, which is November, 2013. The estimated price for the HP spectre ultrabook is $1,799 whereas it is $899 for the Pavillion 11 x2. The HP slate being the least expensive of gadgets amongst all these costs $249 only.



For more information, please visit http://pricewatch.vr-zone.com/19701/hp-expands-device-portfolio-trio-new-ultrabooks-tablet/



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Michael Lum

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