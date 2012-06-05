HP Spartacote Announces Distributor of the Month: Carroll Construction Supply

Golden, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- HP Spartacote is pleased to announce Carroll Construction Supply as its distributor of the month for May 2012. Awarded throughout the calender year, the Distributor of the Month award represents a common partnership between HP Spartacote and a territory distributor in meeting the needs of our collective clients.



“As one of HP Spartacote’s top distributors nationwide, we would like to say thank-you to our friends at Carroll Supply for their continued support in growing the HP Spartacote presence throughout the midwest. The success of our distributors is critical to our success as an organization and we put great emphasis and value in those relationships.” says Sean Shiers, president of HP Spartacote, Inc.



As part of the nomination, Carroll Construction Supply will be featured on the HP Spartacote homepage through June of 2012. All participating branches will also receive promotional materials to complete a 3-car garage floor with HP Spartacote’s new AlpenGlow™ metallic pigments free of charge. About Carroll Supply: Carroll Construction Supply provides a full-line of concrete forming systems, foundation supplies,construction equipment, contractor supplies, and tools to buy or rent in the midwest.



Excellent sales and service staff are always eager to help. With their training and expertise, they can help customers through almost any job, big or small. Carroll Supply currently distributes HP Sparatcote® products in the following locations: Corporate Office: 205 S. Iowa Ave. Ottumwa, IA 52501 Phone: 641 - 683 - 1888 Toll Free: 800 - 568 - 4452 Fax: 641 - 683 - 3824



About HP Spartacote®

HP Spartacote® is dedicated to producing cutting edge high performance polyaspartic coatings with a rigorous focus on new product development, comprehensive technical support and the advancement of this unique technology within the coatings industry. Interfacing directly with facility managers, architects and engineers, the company develops customized coating systems to meet the needs of each specific project. Its products are distributed throughout the world to commercial and industrial coating contractors and include a wide variety of sustainable green-friendly coating solutions. Contact: HP Spartacote, Inc. 810 brickyard Circle #1 Golden, CO 80403 U.S.A. Toll-Free: 866-966-1329