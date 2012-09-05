HP Spartacote Launches Hydro-shield SL High Performance Primer for Concrete Floors

Golden, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- HP Spartacote is pleased to announce the launch of Hydro-shield SL™, a high performance primer for concrete floors exhibiting increased moisture levels. This moisture tolerant chemically enhanced epoxy reduces the passage of moisture through concrete slabs, effectively preventing the delimitation of coatings and other commercial flooring.



Hydro-Shield Sl™ is a 100% solids VOC-Free epoxy which can be applied to damp floors and even new concrete that is no more than 5-days old. This single-coat application requires no aggregate broadcast and maintains a short 12-hour cure time.



Features & Benefits:

- Vapor & Water Barrier with minimal application downtime (12 hours)

- One-coat system with no broadcast

- No VOC ; Odor-Free

- Can be used over green concrete (minimum of 5-days)

- Can be applied to damp concrete

- Reduces moisture content from 25 lbs to 3 lbs (per 1000 sq. ft. over 24 hours)

- Tremendous inter-coat adhesion with all HP Spartacote™ polyaspartic coatings

- Viable solution as an underlayment for other commercial flooring alternatives



Hydro-Shield Sl™ can be used across a wide array of construction projects and has already received great feedback from initial testing. HP Spatacote is expecting Hydro-Shield Sl™ to be one of its best sellers because of its efficacy and simple application. To learn more about HP Spartacote and Hydro-Shield Sl™, please visit: http://www.hpspartacote.com



About HP Spartacote

Located in Golden Colorado, HP Spartacote is a manufacturer of high performance polyaspartic concrete floor coating systems. The company services commercial and industrial coating contractors, governments and developers throughout the world. HP Spartacote® works closely with facility managers and architects to specify highly durable and sustainable coating solutions for a range of applications, offering expert consultation from design through completion.