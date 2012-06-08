XS International Makes Aldea Solutions' Olympic Team

Alpharetta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- Today XS International (XSi), a provider of IT Solutions for Commercial and Federal Customers announces another IT networking sale to Aldea Solutions Inc. who will use the HP switches to support their clients during the next Olympics.



Aldea Solutions Inc. (Aldea) will use the HP VL1910 Ethernet switches to implement the private network used for control and monitoring of their video transmission equipment as well as delivery of Ethernet services to its customers at the London 2012 Olympics. The choice of the HP VL1910 is in continuity with Aldea standard practices in network architecture and deployment. Aldea had originally selected the switch for its excellent VLAN management, layer 3 switching ability, POE support and ease of use. “Since the first deployment more than 2 years ago, the product has performed flawlessly”, said Steve Bergeron, Director - Operation and Networking Engineering for Aldea; Adding, “XS International is a great partner of Aldea and the main supplier of the switches for their outstanding support and value.”



About Aldea Solutions

Aldea Solutions Inc. is a leading provider of broadcast quality video services and solutions for the television, film, and media industries. The company provides end-to-end worldwide transmission services using fiber facilities. Aldea operates the first pan-American fully automated fiber-based network for broadcast services with points-of-service in major cities throughout the Americas, and with international points-of-presence in Europe. Aldea is a fully owned subsidiary of Marcatel.



The Aldea video network covers 21 cities and 13 countries: Atlanta, Miami, New York, Washington D.C, Los Angeles (USA), Toronto, Montreal (Canada), Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey (Mexico), Lima (Peru), Caracas (Venezuela), Sao Paolo, Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Panama City (Panama), Santiago (Chile), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Bogotá (Colombia), Paris (France), London (UK) and Madrid (Spain).



About XS International

XS International is an IT solutions provider specializing in IT networking solutions, product sales and global field maintenance for network products including: HP, Cisco, Juniper, Brocade and F5. Additional services include data center relocations, IT asset disposition, and the refurbishment and disposition sales of data center servers, storage and networking products. XSi can be found at http://www.xsnet.com.