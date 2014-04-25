HPC Market Expected to Reach $33.43 Billion & Grow at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- The report “High Performance Computing Market [Server, Storage, Networking, Software (Middleware, Cluster & Fabric Management, Performance Optimization), Professional Services, Deployment Models, Price Bands] - Global Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)”, segments the global market into various sub segments with in-depth analysis of the ecosystem. It also identifies the drivers and restraints of this market with insights into trends, opportunities, and challenges.



MarketsandMarkets expects that the global High Performance Computing Market is estimated to be $24.32 billion in 2013 and is expected to grow to $33.43 billion by 2018. This represents an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2013 to 2018. In the current scenario, NA is expected to be the biggest market on the basis of spending and adoption for the HPC solutions and services.



Browse 75 market data tables and 15 figures spread through 175 pages and in-depth TOC on “High Performance Computing Market "

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Increase in the number of complex applications and huge government investment is playing a major role in shaping the future of the High-Performance Computing (HPC) market. HPC has resolved the grand scientific challenges and enabled the enterprise to make sound business decisions. This has resulted in emergence of a new breed of dedicated HPC vendors, providing robust and scalable HPC clusters which can store, analyze, and process data at the shortest possible time.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global HPC market by type of components: servers, storage, networking devices, and software; by types of deployment models: cloud deployment and on-premise deployment; by type of professional services: consulting and design, integration and deployment, training, and outsourcing; by types of end-users: government and defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, chemical, web, weather, life sciences, academic institutions, gaming, and retail ; by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).



Companies providing HPC solutions are looking forward to gain a better competitive advantage in this growing market, thereby creating exascaling supercomputers and embedded processors, new networking and hot water cooling technologies for the government organizations and enterprises.



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