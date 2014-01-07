HQ Aviation, a Trusted Helicopter Training School Now Provides Helicopter for Hire in Florida

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- HQ Aviation after establishing its eminence in the UK is now fortifying itself in the USA and has emerged as a trusted helicopter training school. It is now providing helicopters For Hire in Florida with its base at Orlando Executive Airport. The fleet that HQ provides for Self Fly Hire consists of R22, R44 and R66 Helicopters. The new HQ hirers are needed to go for a currency check with one of HQ's instructors after which they can rent all machines.



The HQ Team includes dedicated and experienced flying professionals who are known worldwide for their experience and expertise. These experts, in addition to passing down all the know hows of an adventurous helicopter pilot also instruct students on the methods of smart and safe flying.



Speaking about their dedication and love for helicopter flight, a spokesperson of HQ Aviation states,“At HQ Aviation, we are committed to sharing our passion for helicopter flight. Whatever your dreams are, you are now half way there, so do not hesitate any longer! Come and ?y with us! Unlike other Helicopter training schools, HQ has a unique feel and training style. With our relaxed club environment,students benefit from a friendly and comfortable atmosphere which personifies a safe and enjoyable learning experience.”



HQ Aviation is also a prominent destination for undertaking the training for Helicopter Pilots License in Florida. They provide a distinctively developed training course for both Commercial Pilot License and Private Pilot License.



About HQ Aviation

HQ Aviation is the leading Helicopter training company in the UK, now with a base at Orlando Executive Airport, Florida. HQ is founded on traditional values. Established by Quentin Smith in the UK, HQ Aviation is offering a new helicopter training concept, based on 30 years of experience and on the strong belief that ?ying is above all, a beautiful thing that deserves to be enjoyed as such. They pride themselves on the quality of their services, highest safety standards and their personal touch with each student. Their 'can do' attitude will help flying enthusiasts in achieving their flying goals and dreams!



For more information, please visit http://hqaviationllc.com



Contact Details

Hangar 68

4040 E Concord Street

Orlando Executive Airport

Orlando, Florida, 32803



Telephone: 407-545 5944

E-mail: operations@hqaviationllc.com