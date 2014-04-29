Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- HQ Aviation LLC now offers the most practical oriented training for FFA Helicopter License. HQ Aviation LLC trains pilots on the strict parameters of Federal Administration Aviation (FAA). They strictly follow the rules and regulations that are set by FFA in order to produce expert pilots. Eligibility criteria are strictly met by the HQ Aviation LLC, while screening the candidates for pilot training.



A representative from HQ Aviation further elaborates, “We also offer an amazing idea for those who are having first flying experience. Our discovery flight is an unforgettable first step you’re your world. After an introduction to the theory of helicopter flight, we will be giving all the controls of helicopter to the student to experience the amazing sensations of the flying carpet.”



HQ Aviation LLC provides the most practical and intensive training to the aspiring pilots. Their intensive training helps in boosting managerial skills and technical skills among the candidates. During the ongoing of training, students have to take exams to clear their level and move to the next level. The exams check whether students are fit for the next level or they need re-training for the same level.



HQ Aviation LLC also offers PPLH in Florida. There are numerous kinds of helicopters licenses. Each one of it has its own unique purpose. PPLH or Private pilot license Helicopter entitles the owner or the holder of the helicopter to act as pilot in command for non-commercial or private purpose.



About HQ Aviation LLC

HQ Aviation is a leading Helicopter training company in the UK, now with a base at Orlando Executive Airport, Florida. They take pride in themselves on the quality of service, the highest in safety standards and personal touch with each student. Their Can Do attitude will help students to achieve their flying goals and dreams. They will make them feel the thrilling sensations of having the controls for the very ?rst time, and make the best of it by self-?y hiring from one of their machines. Their experienced instructors will help to achieve goals in a relax and friendly atmosphere.



For more information, please visit- http://hqaviationllc.com/



Contact Details-

4040 E Concord St Orlando, FL, 32803

Phone: +1 (407) 545 5944