H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Excessive Executive Pay

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of H&R Block, Inc. harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of H&R Block’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $3.92 billion for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2009 to over $2.79 billion for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2012 and that its Net Income over the respective time periods fell from $485.67 million to $265.97 million.



Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) traded in 2008 as high as $25.54, in 2009 as high as $22.80, and in 2010 as high as $22.72 per share. In 2011 NYSE:HRB reached only $17.65 per share and so far in 2012 the highest trading reached $17.20 per share.



Nevertheless the compensation of certain top officials at H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) rose significantly from 2010 to 2011. The new President and CEO earned a total compensation of over $11.95 million in the Fiscal Year 2012, while the former CEO received a total pay of over $5.67 million in the Fiscal Year 2011. The CFO’s pay increased from over $809,000 in the Fiscal Year 2011 to over $1.08 million in the Fiscal Year 2012.



Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) closed on September 12, 2012 at $16.45 per share.



