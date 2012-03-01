HR Software: Employee Attendance and Leave Tracking Tasks Made Easy With EzTimeSheet

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2012 -- Small business owners and HR managers who looking for ways to simplify the time-consuming employee attendance and leave tracking can try out the new ezTimeSheet software. Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com) released the new updates on ezTimeSheet employee time clock software, which automates employee time-tracking tasks and frees up managers’ time for more important tasks.



Answering the demand of customers, the new features come with this release include:

- Auto-calculate PTO, leave time, vacation time, sick time based on the accrual plan

- Employee leaves tracking and report

- Employee vacation tracking and report



“Employee management is important for any business and organization, however tracking attendance, vacation and leave manually can be very time-consuming.“ said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "We hope ezTimeSheet software can help business owners and HR managers spend less time tracking employee time and more time ensuring their business succeeds."



EzTimeSheet software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. The software is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills. New users can download and try this software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-tracking-time-sheet-download.asp, with no obligation and risk.



The main features include:



- Easy-to-use graphical interface that allows employees to punch in and punch out via computer

- Automatic time tracking that automatically calculates gross payroll figures

- Automatic check for duplicate and overlapping time entries

- Administrator can enter and edit time data when necessary

- Administrator can add notes to individual time entries

- Flexible report features that are easy to use

- Export report data to Excel, PDF or image formats for analysis and sharing

- Export payment data to .CSv file for use with other software

- Separate password protection for administrator and employees

- Equipped for network access

- Backup feature to protect database

- Free updates



Priced from just $39 (FREE through TrialPay) per installation, ezTimesheet attendance tracking software is affordable for any size business.



To start the free test drive, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-sheet-tracking-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezTimeSheet employee time clock

ezTimeSheet is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 software, 1099 software, check printing software, ezPaycheck payroll software and barcode printing software.