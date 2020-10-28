Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Global HR Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global HR Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global HR Software.

Major Players are:

Paychex, Inc. (United States), Paycom Software, Inc. (United States), SumTotal Systems Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Ceridian HCM, Inc. (United States), Taleo Corporation (United States), PeopleAdmin (United States) and Kenexa Corporation (United States)



Brief Overview on Global HR Software

Human resource (HR) software conserves the confidential data like data of employee, address, contact number and financial data. HR software is delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model which is useful in total employee life-cycle management abilities and is an important driver for the development of the HR software market. Human resource department operates numerous functions like recruitment, vacation leaves, salary hikes, bonus, management, training, and payment benefits management. HR software offers various welfares such as document control and security. The emergence of the new tools in the software like advertisement management, candidate searching, and link up with Facebook and LinkedIn contribute to the development of global HR software market in the forecasted period. According to AMA, the Global HR Software market is expected to see growth rate of 11.0%

Market Trend

- High Adoption due to Technological proliferation in machine learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT)

- Increased Adoption of Cloud Deployment across All Industries

Market Drivers

- High Demand Due To Growing Requirement for Managing the Widespread Workforce

- Increasing Demand for Replacing the Legacy Systems with Enhanced Human Capital Management Platforms

Opportunities

- Rising inclination toward human resource analytics

The Global HR Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Recruiting, Software-As-A-Service (SaaS), Core HR, Others), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises, Small Business), Administration Software (Payroll, Time and Attendance, Benefits Management, Others), End User (Academia, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global HR Software Market:

Chapter 1: Global HR Software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global HR Software Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Global HR Software Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global HR Software Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global HR Software Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Global HR Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Global HR Software Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global HR Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global HR Software Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global HR Software Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global HR Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



