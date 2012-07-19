New Energy market report from GlobalData: "HRT Plans to Divest its Stake in Oil and Gas Assets in Namibia to Fund Explorations - Deal Analysis from GlobalData - Deal Analysis from GlobalData"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- HRT Participacoes em Petroleo SA (HRT), an oil and gas company, intends to sell an equity interest in 12 exploration blocks together covering an area of 68,800 sq. km, in Namibia. The company intends to use the proceeds from the sale to fund its exploration activities. Citigroup Global Capital Markets Inc. is acting as financial advisor to HRT in the transaction. Wagner Peres, president of unit HRT America, said, "Rio de Janeiro-based HRT plans to maintain a majority stake in the blocks where it plans to sell a stake." The transaction is expected to be completed in June 2012.
- Rationale behind HRT selling its oil and gas assets in Namibia: To fund for its exploration activities from its sale proceeds. Geography covered-Namibia
