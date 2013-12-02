HSC & Co Announces Availability of the Universal Car Mobile Phone Holder

Luxembourg City, Luxembourg -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Today, HSC & Co announced the immediate availability of Universal Car Mobile Phone Holder.



“There is a reason it is called ‘universal’,” said Hilaire Agnama, Director at HSC & Co. “It is compatible with a wide range of phones regardless of brand.We live in an age where most driversneed to interact with their phone either to make or receive a call or to use the navigation system while they are driving. The Universal Car Mobile Phone Holder is essential equipmentto help them do this safely and legally.”



HSC & Co universal car mount holder an easy one-touch mounting system which can be locked and released with just a push of a finger. It can hold mobile devices up to 3 inches wide suitable for landscape and portrait use and is fully adjustable with 360 degree rotation. It is easy to install and has secure mounting fitted with rubber grip to keep the device from slipping around.



Positive Customer Impact



Many customers have already benefited from the Universal Car Mobile Phone Holder please go on. Amy Stevenson, a travelling salesperson, is one of millions of British professionals who recently started to use HSC & Co Universal Car Mobile Phone Holder for her work. HSC & Co Universal Car Mobile Phone Holder is enabling Amy Stevenson to pick up those vital calls from client whilst on the move.



“I am so very impressed by this car mount! I have used other car mount that seemed to have one issue or another but I have to admit this time I have hit the jackpot.” said Amy Stevenson, travelling salesperson, Amy Stevenson. “I have hit the jackpot.”



Universal Car Mobile Phone Holder availability



Universal Car Mobile Phone Holder is available on Amazon http://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B00GHL9KPW.



Please see how to use the HSC & Co Universal car Mobile Phone Holder on YouTube



http://youtu.be/5t1H4xGAaQU



For more information, press only:

HilaireAgnama



07807837405

Info.hscco@gmail.com



To purchase the Universal Car Mobile Phone Holder:

http://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B00GHL9KPW