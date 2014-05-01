Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of HSH Nordbank Private Banking : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "HSH Nordbank Private Banking"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "HSH Nordbank Private Banking" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Key Highlights

HSH Nordbank Private Banking (HNPB) is the private banking and wealth management arm of HSH Nordbank (HSH), which is a leading bank in Germany. The company offers private banking and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence), wealthy families and private foundations.The company offers asset management advisory services by developing customized financial strategy and implementing investment decisions based on clients' financial requirements. Its other services include financing, establishment and management of foundations, and establishment of transnational and domestic investment holdings. Additionally, HNPB offers succession planning services such as inheritance planning, setting-up foundation, and asset transfer. HNPB has a presence in Hamburg, Kiel, Berlin, Duesseldorf and Hanover in Germany. It is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.



Companies Mentioned



HSH Nordbank Private Banking



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