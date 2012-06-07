Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- HSIL Limited Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key employees, business description, competitive benchmarking, SWOT analysis, key facts, information on products and services, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



HSIL Limited (HSIL) primarily focuses on manufacture and sale of sanitary ware and glass containers. Under its key brand, 'Hindware', the company sells kitchen appliances, faucets, wellness products and sanitary ware. The company operates its business through two segments: Building Products (BP) and Container Glass (CG). The CG segment has capacity to produce 1,643.00 million bottles per annum and the capability to manufacture 460 different products in three colors. HSIL through 1,550 dealers and 14,000 retailers serves various customers including DLF, Unitech L&T, Coca Cola, Pepsi, GlaxoSmithkline and Pfizer. In India, it has three BP production facilities, one faucet plant, two CG manufacturing plants, and 18 service centers. In addition, the company exports its products to 34 countries. HSIL is headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, India.



