HSMN Announces Its Physician Practice Management Reimbursement Readiness Program or PPMRRP

Wellington, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- HSMN announces its new program designed to prepare physician practices for the new reimbursement environment. It is called “Physician Practice Management Reimbursement Readiness Program".



“The program was created as a response to many of our small and large Practices who have been concerned about ICD-10-CM coding coming soon and the CMS program that will bonus the quality or subtract the amount of payment based on outcomes” says Theo Tarantini, CEO of HSMN.



The Accountable Care Organization also looms large in the future. Does it make sense to join one, or start one? What are the financial rewards if any? These are the questions hospitals and physicians face when researching whether or not to join an ACO.



For 27 years HSMN has worked with Physicians in solo, groups and faculty practices in improving reimbursement and reducing denials of claims by improvements to documentation coding and claims processing. HSMN Teams can come into a practice and assess its current status in handling reimbursement.



The Team creates a simulation of how the Practice will do under ICD-10-CM and (procedure coding) given the current work that is being done in the Practice. The second tier of the assessment is to determine whether the Practice can demonstrate outcomes for its patients.



Whether it has a database that tracks patients so that it can report and demonstrate to CMS or to other payors the quality of its work. The last tier of assessment is to determine whether the Practice would be better off belonging to an ACO.



These are the reimbursement scenarios for years to come and HSMN stands ready to come into a Practice to help its leader or leaders determine whether they are prepared. If they are not prepared, HSMN lays out all of the steps the Practice needs to take to be successful in the new reimbursement environment.



Call us at 1-866- or email us at info@hsmn.com for a consultation.