HSMN Discusses Their Formula for Successful Revenue Cycle Management

Health Systems Management Network, Inc. is eager to discuss the details of our recently announced program called Back to Basics and more. In that announcement, we boldly declared that the search for the ultimate Revenue Cycle Management process was over, and we meant it. For 27 years, HSMN has worked with clients of all stripes and sizes, and has found a formula that has vastly improved every aspect of the revenue cycle in all healthcare delivery settings.



This formula requires a process that has been termed by HSMN clients as Cycle Deconstruction. Quite often, hospitals, ambulatory care centers, outpatient clinics, and physician practices have suffered from the problems related to organizational and cultural history. Despite putting in place a revenue cycle manager as the highest of levels, organizations are still struggling with cultures that keep pulling the process back to the silos of registration, admitting, HIMS, coding, billing, claims and denials management. What results is, instead of a revenue stream, it turns out to be a creek with many ripples and turns, and not a smooth contiguous movement toward one goal. We must ask the question: has the organization done everything to assure that a service rendered was reimbursed at the optimal level for what has been provided to the patient?



If the answer to the question is no, then the deconstruction process should begin on a case by case basis. Clinicians teach residents, physician assistants and nurse practitioners in both academic and practice settings by having the students analyze the case and in effect, deconstruct it. The same practice should apply to all constituent parts of the revenue cycle.



HSMN has teams who, for over 26 years have engaged with healthcare organizations and implemented these principles. The HSMN teams also act as a model which transfers their knowledge through the processes they implement. Those in the healthcare organizations are expected step up and begin to interact with persistence and knowledge so that even the medical staff and practice members come to respect what they have said about improvements to revenue.



