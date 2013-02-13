HSMN Establishes New Resource Revenue Opportunity Program (RROP) as Part of Its Hospital Billing Group

Wellington, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- HSMN is proud to announce the extension of its Resource Revenue Opportunity Program (RROP) as part of its Hospital Billing Group. In July of 2010 one of HSMN’s Academic Medical Center clients asked whether they had really exhausted all of its avenues to Revenue Improvement. The answer was to look at all of their data on patient encounters and procedures to determine what if anything had been missed.



Using a formulation and an algorithm developed by HSMN, three years of data was retrieved with focus on filing dates for all of the payers. Then examining every patient encounter in detail to determine whether all parts of the encounters resource use had been accounted for on both the professional and technical side of the billing equation.



Once that was accomplished HSMNworked closely with the hospital staff and systems to come up with a means to bill anything that had been missing and that was eligible for payment. In one year alone many millions of dollars was billed legitimately and paid.



HSMN has developed the RRPO Team who are made up of Super Coders, Data Analysts, Billing Managers, IT Software and Hardware staff who know all of the systems especially one like Epic to come in and find the Revenue Cycle Management Opportunities based upon resources that have been used in patient encounters.



The team develops the methodology and algorithms that are passed on to the Hospital staff to use for the future. At that point HSMN can act consultatively going forward.



For the initial main thrust of finding the revenue opportunities, the HSMN teams are on the ground working not only with backend financial folks but also with clinical managers who know their services well.



About HSMN

HSMN has been working with hospitals on billing issues for over 27 years. Please call for a consultation 866-908-4226 or go to HSMN’s website www.hsmn.com for more information.