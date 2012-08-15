HSMN Now Offers Denials Management for Hospitals and Physician Practices With Root Cause Analysis

Wellington, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Health Systems Management Network, Inc. (HSMN) is pleased to announce its improved Denial Management with Root Cause Analysis Division and its services offered to hospitals and physician practices. HSMN has successfully created an algorithm based on its 27 years of best practice management, to help identify the root cause of each client’s denials. This method works well whether in physician practice or hospital and prospectively provides coding and claims analysis.



While there are many software programs designed to “scrub” claims, HSMN’s best practice embedded in its long-standing denial management program for Hospital and Physician Practices with Root Cause Analysis, seeks to work with the source and reason for denials. Thus making our work, from the prospective point of view and closely aligned with clinical staff who are often amidst the source of the problem.



Denial Management for hospital and physician practices with root cause analysis is a program that was developed with several of our clients. These clients were equipped with top of the line “scrubbers” but somehow, still managed to maintain very high denial rates. HSMN’s Chief Financial Officer shred, “what sets HSMN apart from the pack, is that instead of relying solely on data extracted from software, the proven methods of the company include the strategic collaboration of seasoned and credentialed staff.” He explained that the staff thoroughly understands the clinical disciplines in which they work and can easily relate to both the medical staff and the systems that surround clinicians.



This program is being offered on a limited basis because the initial work requires an intense human and analytical effort to create the markers that help identify the Root Causes.



Please take a few moments to visit our website http://www.hsmn.com or call us at 866-908-4226. The Denial Management for hospital and physician practice with root cause analysis has been many years in the making, and has proved worthwhile for several clients; it is certainly worth a look.