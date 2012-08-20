HSMN's Guide to a Successful Demonstration of Quality Outcomes

Wellington, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Professional billing services with audit and review in the era of “The Affordable Care Act .” The Supreme Court has spoken and regardless of the election outcomes in November, physicians carry a very heavy burden of assuring that every claim they submit is clean. Beyond that, there is another threshold: aggregating physician data to ascertain the quality of the outcomes of the care they have provided.



“Individual physician practices, especially those that have not embraced the EMR age, will find it increasingly difficult to demonstrate the quality of the care they deliver without the data to support it,” was the thought shared by company Chief Financial Officer. In its 27 years of existence, HSMN has developed best practice benchmarks to help individual physicians use the data from their practices to demonstrate the quality of their outcomes.



HSMN’s teams who provide the professional billing services with audit and review, are equipped to extract certain data elements and run them through our databases to provide each practice with the metrics of the quality of their outcomes. The professional billing team extracts the data through the coding and billing prospective audit process. The data is extracted without any patient or physician identifiers and are matched to the HSMN’s best practice professional billing database. After which, a report is generated and analyzed, and is provided to the practioner (entire practice in aggregate and to individuals within the Practice) so that they can present to CMS and third party payors what the “Affordable Care Act” will demand in the next few years.



We are taking on a limited number of clients for our professional billing services with audit and review against the best practices benchmarks.



HSMN specializes in billing and coding services for physician practice groups. As well as clinical documentation, revenue cycle management and financial performance improvement programs.